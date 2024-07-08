Shania Twain battles through illness to deliver 'joyful' London performance

Shania Twain captivates audience with performance in London's Hyde Park

Shania Twain recently battled through a cold to deliver a spectacular performance in London's Hyde Park.

The 58-year-old Canadian, who opened her show with 1997 hit Don't Be Stupid, captivated a huge audience during her British Summer Time show.

The performance came a week after Twain performed in the Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Although many fans in London said they were "jumping for joy" throughout Shania's performance.

The country singer, who performed as a headliner despite battling sickness, sparked online controversy for her vocals at Worthy Farm.

Sporting a red Vivienne Westwood jacket with sparkling white boots, the singer told the crowd that she was resisting "sniffles" to perform the headline slot.

She announced: "I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle."

While she turned away from the crowd to blow her nose during the performance, she added: "I just wanna tell you a little bit about what this means to me – I've been coming to concerts here for many, many years and watching all the legends play this stage."

"I have played this stage once before, it's been a while… here I am again and I just can't thank you enough, you guys are so awesome thank you. I'm really happy right now. London, thank you for having me back," she added.