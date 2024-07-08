Buckingham Palace releases new video of King Charles

King Charles appeared in good spirits as he hosted the West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace.



On July 8, the Palace released a new video of the Monarch in which he was seen joyfully interacting with the players of West Indies.

Alongside the delightful video, Palace issued a statement, which reads, "Ready for the first Test at Lord’s!"

"As Head of The Commonwealth, The King has hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace, ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s this week.

"The squad were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean, which has been heavily affected by the devastation of Hurricane Beryl."

Notably, the Monarch appeared healthy and fit in his latest appearance, indicating positive progress in his cancer treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that this new update came after King Charles held an important meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Palace's spokesperson said in a statement, "The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."