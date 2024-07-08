Wells Adams' playful note to Sarah Hyland marks 5 Years of engagement bliss

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot in 2022 three years after getting engaged

Wells Adams celebrated five years of engagement with a playful tribute to his wife, Sarah Hyland.

The Best in Dough host marked his fifth engagement anniversary with his wife of two years on Instagram on Sunday, July 7.

"It’s been five years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me," he began in the caption, lauding himself for the "Best decision I’ve ever made."

"I love you so much, @sarahhyland [teary eyes and flying kiss emoji]. Happy engagement anniversary, darlin," Adams. 40, ended the endearing note.

Alongside the caption, the photo in the celebratory post featured the couple on the beach in Fiji.



The snapshot captured a random moment of the two flashing bright smiles while the Modern Family alum’s diamond engagement ring was on display.

Adams and the actress, who is currently starring in the hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, made their relationship public on Instagram in 2017. The host later confirmed that they had met via social media.

The couple then got engaged in 2019 before exchanging vows in August 2022 in an outdoor wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara, California.