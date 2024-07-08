Ice Spice’s epic comeback to Taylor Swift song boos during live performance

Ice Spice steals the show with a classy response to trolls during festival

Ice Spice handled the trolls giving hate to Taylor Swift’s song amid the rapper’s performance like a classy queen.



In a video making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, the 24-year-old rapper can be seen giving a befitting response to the audience during her set at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival in Austria on Sunday, July 7.

During the Barbie World songstress’ gig, the concertgoers began booing and flashed thumbs down when she started to perform Karma, a song she collaborated on with Swift, 34,

However, without dragging the situation to unwanted actions, she stole the show with her witty gesture, responding by blowing kisses to the crowd.

Karma was released by the Midnight chart-topper last year during which she raved about how smooth it was working with Ice.

"Collaborating with Ice Spice on Karma was one of the most natural things," Swift described the working experience with the Deli maker upon the song’s release in a Spotify audio clip in May 2023.

"She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,'" she added.

The dynamic singers also surprised fans with a Karma rendition in May 2023 at the New Jersey stop of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.