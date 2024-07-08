Emma Corrin joins Deadpool & Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for Euros 2024

Emma Corrin spotted with Deadpool & Wolverine's Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds: Photos

Emma Corrin has recently been spotted hanging out with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to watch the Euros 2024 quarter-finals match between Netherlands and Turkey on July 7.



On Saturday, Ryan took to Instagram to post photos of the stadium alongside Emma and Hugh, posing for the camera. Director Shawn Levy was also seen in the pictures

Ryan could be seen donning a black patterned short-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt and matched it with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Hugh, on the other hand, wore a tight navy long-sleeved top with matching jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Captioning the post, Ryan wrote,” And @emmalouisecorrin has entered the chat…”

Earlier, Hugh told Daily Beast in 2020 about his lighthearted rivalry with Ryan, saying, “It's gone back so long now... God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!”



“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett,” he told the outlet.

Hugh recalled, “Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set, I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I'm watching', and we started ribbing each other that way.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will release in UK cinemas on July 25 and US on July 26.