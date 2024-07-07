Princess Kate, Prince William receive approval for new task

Homewards is a five-year project launched by William

Princess Kate and Prince William received appreciation for "making a difference" from GB News host Stephen Dixon.

It comes after it has been revealed that Prince William will be making a documentary about his ambitious initiative Homewards, that was set up to help the homeless.

The future King has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past.

The two-part series, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will go behind the scenes of the first year of the programme.

Speaking to GB News, Stephen Dixon said: "I really salute Prince William for what he's doing. And because he's using his role now, isn't he?

"To really try and get stuff done. Catherine is doing the same with the, the, the young development stuff, the preschool stuff. And now he's really trying to do some, some actual good."

"Making a real difference to people. I think that's fantastic, isn't it what he should be doing. It's what we what we need the royals to do."

Co-host Anne Diamond added: "It's very much a role for the Prince of Wales. Who is somebody in waiting, as it were?

"But they have to be useful. They can't just be somebody hanging around waiting for the big job. They have to do something great.

"King Charles did when he was Prince Charles with the Prince's Trust."



She added: "The Prince's Trust has done the most incredible work, so William's got to make his mark, too. And he's right to identify homelessness as one of the terrible scourges of modern day."

Stephen said: "I mean, you're right. The Prince's Trust did did a did a lot of great work. We know a lot about it as an organisation and not necessarily exactly what was being achieved as a result.

"I think with these sort of smaller projects, if you like, It's specifically about an issue. Perhaps we'll be able to sort of monitor what happens as a result. But so it's a slightly different approach. But I really, really like the fact that he's getting on with it."

The documentary will also feature well-known advocates of the programme, alongside those leading individual projects across the UK.

Homewards is a five-year project launched by William to bring together a range of individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual at ITV, said: “With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK.”