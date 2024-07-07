John Cena makes shocking revelation about his WWE career

John Cena reveals he's retiring from WWE: More inside

John Cena has recently announced his retirement from WWE.

During a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in Toronto on July 6, John revealed that the “last time is now”.

The 16-time world champion said, “Why am I here? Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” via Deadline.

John mentioned, “This farewell, it does not end tonight.”

“It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I’ve never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there,” explained the wrestler and actor.

The Barbie star continued, “And along with that history making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts.”

John pointed out, “The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last.”

“And I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in,” added John.

John thanked his fans in the crowd, saying, “Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years.”

“Thank you so much always for your voice, because it’s really loud, and your honesty, because it’s beautifully brutal,” he remarked.

John stated, “And most of all, thank you so much for allowing me to be with you here tonight to let the whole world know that we are planning something unforgettable, which also involves me returning to Toronto!”

For the unversed, Johm reportedly signed to the WWE in 2001 and later he joined Hollywood and did some amazing work in movies like Daddy's Home, Suicide Squad, Fast X, Freelance and others.