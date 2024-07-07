Travis Kelce wipes away tears as Taylor Swift serenades him during ‘Eras Tour’

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Amsterdam concerts over the weekend

Travis Kelce couldn’t hold back his tears as his girlfriend Taylor Swift dedicated Mary’s Song (Oh My My My) to him.



During her three-night stop at Amsterdam for the ongoing European leg of her Eras Tour over the weekend, the international pop sensation surprised fans with a heartfelt live performance of the powerful love ballad from her 2006 self-titled debut album for the first time in nearly 16 years.

However, it was Kelce who seemed the most overwhelmed with emotion as Swift appeared to sing the song just for him.

In an Instagram video shared by a concert-goer, the NFL superstar was seen wiping away his tears as Swift crooned, “'Cause all I know is we said hello / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed.”

Moments later, Brittany Mahomes — the wife of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate — walked over to the Super Bowl champ to check up on him.

“I’m sorry but this is her person. He’s literally crying cause she’s dedicating these songs to him. He adores her! Also Brittany checking up on him [teary-eyed emoji],” noted one fan on X (previously Twitter), while countless others joked that Swift gave Kelce a “personal concert.”