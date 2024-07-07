Eamonn Holmes provides health update amidst struggles

Eamonn Holmes gets candid about his health struggles

Eamonn Holmes recently offered fans an update on his current health condition after his split with wife Ruth Langsford.

Following his exit from the GB News on medical grounds, the news anchor revealed that he is on "borrowed time," suggesting that his father also died at the age of 65 from a heart attack.

In order to address all the health concerns, Holmes took to his Instagram to share an update about his struggles.

He shared that the anchor underwent a double hip replacement in 2016, which was later followed by a spinal surgery in 2022.

On Sunday, July 7, he wrote: "Hard to stand up but next my aim is to walk. Off to a birthday party today. What about you?"

In the snap that followed, Eamonn was spotted leaning against a door as he sported a navy blue jumper alongside white chinos.

This came after Eamonn pulled out from hosting the show midway as he was feeling unwell.

His spokesperson later confirmed: "Eamonn had to finish a little earlier today as he was feeling unwell. He hopes to be back tomorrow."