Prince William sends strong message in new celebratory photos

Prince William celebrated England's significant victory in the Euro Cup 2024 quarter-final by expressing heartfelt gratitude to the team's players.

In the recently released photos, the Prince of Wales can be seen happily admiring England's top players, Bukayo Saka, John Stones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pictures, which were shared on the official Instagram page of Team England on July 7, highlighted William's love for his country and football.

According to William's gestures and body language, it also seemed like the future King of England was hinting at his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton's positive recovery and her much-anticipated appearance at Wimbledon 2024.

For the unversed, Catherina has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in March.

After taking a long pause from royal engagements, Princess Kate was last seen at Trooping the Colour alongside her family.

Now, it has been speculated that the mother-of-three, who has never missed Wimbledon since marrying William, might appear at the tennis tournament this year.