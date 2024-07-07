Minnie Driver shares lessons learned from failed engagement to Josh Brolin

Minnie Driver gets candid about relationship with ex fiancé Josh Brolin

Minnie Driver recently opened up about her past relationship with ex-fiancé Josh Brolin, 23 years after their split.

The 54-year-old British actress, who previously got candid about sexism in Hollywood, explained that marrying Brolin would have been “the biggest mistake” of her life.

During an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Driver said: “This one time I was engaged, it would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life.”

Speaking of her relationship with her ex-fiancé, the Ella Enchanted actress revealed that the pair said their engagement vows back in 2001, and called it off just five months later.

In addition, she said that it was her parents’ rocky relationship that influenced her own.

The Good Will Hunting star, who was previously romantically linked with Matt Damon, explained that her parents never really married due to her father’s disloyalty.

Reflecting on her dating experience, Minnie said: “If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to.”

“So I would carry on longing to be married and to have that conservative version [of a relationship], find men who had no interest in that, and then if one did, run a mile she went on.”

“But now I’m with someone who doesn’t want to get married but who is the most devoted, loving, extraordinary… Everything I could have wanted in my childhood idea of a husband, he actually is,” she concluded.

For the unversed, the British-American actress is currently dating her longtime love, American director Addison O’Dea.