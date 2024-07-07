Kylie Kelce drops major hint about baby no. 04 with husband Jason

Kylie Kelce is all in to expand her brood with Jason Kelce.

In an interview with the New York Magazine website The Strategist, the former field hockey player hinted at the possibility of welcoming a fourth baby with her husband as she discussed rotating clothes across their children.

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs,” Kylie said of outfits for her three girls, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

“... The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth,” the mom of three added. “It is the best investment.”

Jason and Kylie, who have been together for a decade, regularly show off their bundle of joys via social media platforms, putting their strong family unit on display.

The A-list couple met through dating app Tinder back 2014, and went on to tie the knot only four years later.

It comes after the 32-year-old Kylie attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show at Wembley stadium in London alongside the retired athlete, brother-in-law Travis Kelce, and a coterie of celebrities last month.