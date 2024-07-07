Jon Landau, film producer of 'Avatar' and 'Titanic,' dies at 63

Jon Landau remembered after record-breaking success.

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning film producer renowned for his collaboration with James Cameron on iconic movies such as Titanic and both Avatar films, has passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer, confirmed by a source close to his family.



Born on July 30, 1960, in New York City, Landau came from a background steeped in film production, with parents Ely and Edie Landau also working in the industry.

He pursued his passion at USC's School of Cinematic Arts and later served as the executive vice president of feature film production at Twentieth Century Fox during the 1990s.

However, Landau's career soared with his role as producer of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which not only earned him an Academy Award for Best Picture but also marked a historic milestone as the first film to surpass $1 billion at the box office.

In recent years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Avatar universe, collaborating closely with James Cameron and the Walt Disney Company on the development of "Avatar" themed attractions at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

He also served as Chief Operating Officer of Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, and produced the 2019 film Alita: Battle Angel.

Avatar 3 is set to be released in December 2025 by Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

