Prince William has 'grudge' against Andrew

A royal expert has revealed the real reason of tension between Prince William and his uncle Prince Andrew.



The Prince of Wales is said to be angry at the Duke of York as he is 'toxic' to the royal brand.

Jennie Bond told OK!: "I think William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the royal brand. And, in a pretty ruthless and business like way, I think William has pushed for Andrew to be excluded and to stay excluded from the official royal circle."



It has been claimed that any tensions between uncle and nephew stem back to the early days of William's relationship with Princess Kate.

Referring to reports in the Express that Andrew and William have always had a distant relationship, the expert, according to OK!, added: "I have no idea whether this dates back to some kind of grudge about the way Andrew treated Catherine in the early days. I certainly never heard anything to that effect."



"I do know that Diana liked Andrew very much and she found him good fun and very welcoming. So I don't know why he would have been any different with Catherine. But then, families are complicated! ".

Jennie Bond's comments come after Richard Kay's column in the Daily Mail said: "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."