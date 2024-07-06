Prince William all smiles amid 'very difficult' public life without Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales looked excited before the England vs Switzerland game

Prince William was seen smiling at an event, despite reportedly finding public life challenging without Kate Middleton.

The heir to the throne arrived at the Euro 2024 quarter-final as he travelled to Germany for the highly anticipated match.

Prince George, who was expected to accompany the Prince of Wales to Germany, was not in attendance for the crucial game.

The Prince of Wales, who also serves as president of the FA, has attended numerous matches and is a passionate football enthusiast.

During England's June 20 Euros clash against Denmark, Prince William showed great enthusiasm and animation.

Later, the Prince of Wales congratulated Gareth Southgate's team after the Three Lions secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Euros with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Slovakia.

The Prince of Wales made the trip to Dusseldorf without the Princess of Wales despite her recent public appearance.



In March, Kate, 42, disclosed that she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

In 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Euros final with Prince George, where England dramatically lost to Italy.

It comes after Prince William is reportedly finding public life difficult without Princess Kate, as the Prince of Wales focuses on George, Charlotte, and Louis, according to a royal commentator.

Gareth Russell, a royal commentator, spoke exclusively to GB News, suggesting that William is finding public life "emotionally very difficult" without the Princess of Wales by his side.

He said: "At the moment, we are seeing the Prince of Wales perform his public duties in an exemplary manner.

"There's a huge amount of public approval for how he's handled them.

"That's not to say that it's not emotionally very difficult to be without his wife in public, as they often perform together, and obviously to be dealing with the emotional strain and distress that having a loved one with cancer brings to anyone."



