Cindy Crawford's offers 'refreshing' view on beauty and aging

Cindy Crawford offers insight into beauty routine and Botox

Cindy Crawford recently opened up about her rigorous beauty routine and Botox, offering insight into her constantly “changing face.”

Speaking exclusively to the New York Times in an interview, the 58-year-old showed no interest in cosmetic surgeries.

She explained: "I was not interested in changing my face.”

Although the supermodel has done Botox in the past, Crawford has reduced it over the years as she looks forward to matching her forehead with the rest of her face.

In addition, she admitted to using radio frequency, microneedling, infrared sauna, cold plunge, and a red light mask as part of her regular routine check-up.

Opening up about her rigorous routine, she said: "I'll do those kinds of things, but in the end I truly haven't seen anything that's made such a huge difference that I like on anyone."

Continuing on the subject, she added: "I'm 58, part of me would want to not be doing magazines or photo shoots. If you want to scroll through your comments, you will find really mean things. But they’re not meaner than you’ve thought about yourself."