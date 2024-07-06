Saweetie gets candid about pre-release 'jitters' despite her success

Saweetie reveals getting 'jitters' ahead of album release

Saweetie recently revealed that she still gets “the jitters” when the rapper releases new music.

The 30-year-old rapper, who has been privy to releasing several singles and has earned two Grammy award nominations, opened up about getting anxious ahead of the release of her tracks.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Saweetie said that she is always concerned about the progress despite her unwavering popularity.

She explained: “I get nervous with every release. I can't help it. I get the jitters, I can't sleep at night and I just feel like I'm sharing such an intimate piece of me because it is created in the studio, and then you eventually share it out into the world.”

In addition, the singer expressed gratitude for her fans after her latest single Nani received applause across mediums.

Reflecting on her experience, the Best friend hitmaker told the outlet: “This is the first time where I feel like there was just a consensus of it being a good song.”

“I didn't really have to do much fighting online, if you know what I mean. Even the haters was congratulating me, the back-handed compliments... They just have to give credit where credit's due.”

“It was just a great moment. I feel like all artists can appreciate a moment where their art is well received,” she added.

For the unversed, Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, is gearing up for her next batch of music, featuring “a lot more singing.”