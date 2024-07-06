Mama June on emotional quest to honor late Anna's wish for daughter Kaitlyn

Mama June Shannon reveals plans to raise Anna Cardwell's daughter Kaitlyn as 'A-B student'

Mama June Shannon recently revealed her plans to raise Anna Cardwell’s daughter Kaitlyn as a ‘A-B student,’ in a bid to break her family’s “teen mom curse.”

On Friday, June 5 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the Shannon family reflected on Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death following her battle with cancer.

After paying tribute to their late daughter at a memorial service, Mama June expressed her grief and the pain of losing someone so close to her heart.

Speaking of Anna’s wishes regarding the custody of her daughter Kaitlyn, Mama June stood up to fight for guardianship in a battle with their biological father.

June explained: "Anna wanted Kaitlyn to stay with her biological family. And I'm going to fight to my last breath till I don't have any more fight in me to make sure that is how it works."

In an encounter with the cameras, Mama June revealed her plans to raise the 11-year-old appropriately in order to break the family’s curse.

She said: "I'm trying to raise maybe an A-B student, sometimes Cs, and not a teen mom.

"I did that with myself, and I did that with Pumpkin, and I did that with Anna. So I want to break that curse," added June.