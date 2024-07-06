Chace Crawford, Miles Teller show off their moves in hilarious TikTok video

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller show off their dance moves

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller recently showed off their moves in their latest clip on TikTok.



Keleigh Teller took to the social media giant to share a video of the duo enjoying their weekend to the fullest on Friday, July 5.

The 23-second now-deleted clip featured Chace and Miles grooving to Queen’s You’re My Best Friend as Crawford raised a loaf of bread in one hand and pool stick in another.

They were both notably shirtless as they sported cowboy hats to match the vibe.

Meanwhile, Keleigh wrote in the caption: "Were back with this, everyone welcome @Chace Crawford to tik tok,” adding a whole lot of emojis to go with the theme.

The comments section was set abuzz as fans thanked the 31-year-old for “blessing them with the visual.”

One social media user laughingly reflected: "I had this exact dream once.”

While another chimed in, adding: "Doing us all a service.”

A third joked: "Gods work right here."

In addition, a fourth questioned Keleigh, inquiring: "For FREE Keleigh??!”

Previously, Miles documented her July 4 festivities in another TikTok video, featuring Miles, Crawford, Nina Dobrev, and boyfriend Shaun White.