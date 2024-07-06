Emma Roberts expresses desire to team up with aunt Julie Roberts for film

Emma Roberts watch Aunt Julia Roberts' films for comfort

Emma Roberts recently revealed that she watches her Aunt Julia Roberts’ films for “comfort” when she is by herself.

The actress, who is Julia Roberts’ niece, expressed her desire to collaborate with the iconic star on a lucrative project.

Speaking exclusively to Variety about her Oscar-winning aunt’s acclaimed films, Emma explained: “I watch her (Julia Roberts') movies when I'm on location and by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. My Best Friend's Wedding and America's Sweethearts are my safe movies.”

In response to a question about working together with her aunt in a film, the 33-year-old multi-hyphenate star said: “I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it's never been the right thing.

"She's the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff, but it hasn't been right.”

The Space Cadet alum, who is the daughter of Julia’s older brother Eric Roberts, has been candidly open about her relationship with the veteran actress in previous interviews.