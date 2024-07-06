Julia Roberts, husband Danny Moder mark 22 years of marriage

Julia Roberts celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her marriage with her husband Danny Moder.



Julia, 56, posted a photo of her and the cinematographer kissing on her Instagram account. July 4, captioning the post, "TWENTY TWO YEARS."

The Erin Brockovich actress decorated her caption with several emojis, including emojis of a groom, a bride, a dancing man and women and a partying face, along with 22 heart symbols in her message.

“Lovers!!!!! Happiest of days to you both!!!!” commented Rita Wilson below the post, who appeared along Julia in the 1999 movie Runaway Bride and has been married to Tom Hanks for 36 years.

Julia, whose breakout movie Pretty Woman came out when she was just 22, and Danny, 55, tied the knot in 2002, two years after initially meeting on the set of the movie The Mexican.

The couple are parents to three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 17.

Julia has reflected on her relationship with her husband in the past, and shared some insight earlier this year, in addition to talking about how to look young.

“Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this—and I say it usually as kind of a joke—but I do believe in the love of a good man,” Julia told director Richard Curtis in a British Vogue interview. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy.”