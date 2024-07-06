Shania Twain delights old fan at live show

Shania Twain pleases fans

Shania Twain made the day of an 81-year-old superfan by calling him onstage at a show in his hometown, making his “dream” come true.



The fan, named Ken Northall was invited on-stage during the performance of the Canadian diva at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire on Thursday night.

The superstar recently lit up Glastonbury's legends slot with a set of her greatest hits.

She even swapped film star Brad Pitt's name for Ken's, changing the lyrics to That Don't Impress Me Much in honour of him.

Ken thanked Twain while leaving the stage, telling her it had been "a dream".

The fan moment came after the singer announced she would be pulling off a Glastonbury first by riding a horse to the Pyramid stage on Sunday, ahead of her teatime Legends slot.

The songstress told the BBC Breakfast, “I love horses. I love animals I’m going to see if there’s a horse around, I can borrow,” when asked about any special entry plans.

She continued, “I’d love to ride a horse to the stage," adding, "I’ll have to find out if it’s allowed.”