Celine Dione planning musical comeback amid health battle: Report

Celine Dione was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022

Celine Dion is gearing up for a triumphant return to the Las Vegas stage after a four-year hiatus, according to a new report by The U.S Sun.



Insiders told the outlet that the Queen of Power Ballads, 56 - who has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome - is reportedly preparing for a limited run of 70-minute shows this fall.

Dion plans to perform her greatest hits at the Resorts World Theatre, coinciding with the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. However, insiders note that the shows might be rescheduled to next year if her health requires more time.

Concert promoter AEG is set to organise the events, starting with a "short run" to assess Dion's ability to handle the demands of live performances. The singer has been diligently rehearsing with musicians and voice therapists for the past eight months, determined to make her comeback a reality.

Dion, who resides in Las Vegas, last performed live in Newark, New Jersey on March 8, 2020, during her Courage world tour. The tour was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and her ongoing health issues have since kept her off the stage.