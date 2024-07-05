Johnny Depp weighs in on his ‘tragic’ Hollywood career at National Film Awards

Johnny Depp reflects on his Hollywood journey: More inside

Johnny Depp has recently weighed in on his Hollywood career during an acceptance speech at the National Film Awards.



In the pre-recorded clip played at a London event on July 4, Johnny, who was honoured for his role in Jeanne du Barry, said, “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today.”

“I feel very lucky, and I feel very honoured that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do,” remarked the 61-year-old.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star stated, “The work that I do is inspired by all of you who have been along on this long road and comprehended.”

“It’s always especially humbling when recognition for your endeavours comes directly from the hearts of the people, the hearts and minds who’ve joined me on this long mystical, magical, sometimes tragic – yet never boring journey,” said the actor.

Johnny mentioned, “I can’t thank you all enough for continuing to allow me to tell the stories that I feel are necessary to be told. And for having stuck with me and my curious collection of characters over these many years.”

The Dark Shadows actor also thanked his fans, adding, “It’s only because of you that I’m here today.”

“I thank you and I send you much love and respect, always,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jeanne du Barry’s role was Johnny’s comeback in the industry after winning his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.