Kate Middleton's reaction to Prince William's stunt laid bare

Prince William, who's seen enjoying the ride of Electric Scooter at Windsor Castle, has seemingly reminded Princess Kate of his love for motorcycles.

The Princess of Wales might be happy as William chose a safe ride. Previously Kate expressed her concerns about the future King's motorcycle riding habit.

"He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified," Kate Middleton reportedly said in 2015.

Being afraid of William's stunt, Catherine said: "Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it."



William, during a visit to the Isle of Man TT races in 2018, admitted: "I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."

Now, Kate will surely be happy as William has found a right alternative to satisfy his addiction.

William's choice of the electric scooter as his mode of transport also aligns perfectly with his green initiatives as he's Known for his environmental advocacy. He even launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support innovative solutions to combat climate change.