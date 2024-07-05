Marmozets announces exciting new chapter with Nettwerk Music Group

Marmozets reveal new plans with Nettwerk Music Group

Marmozets recently announced their plans to move forward with Nettwerk Music Group after signing a new record deal.

The band took to their official Instagram handle to share a celebratory selfie to mark the special moment.

Making an official announcement about their new record deal, they wrote in the caption: “We just signed a new record deal with @nettwerkmusic. See you all soon.”

In the photo, the members could be seen flashing smiles at the camera as they hand tossed their glasses.

For the unversed, the band last released its 5/5-rated album Knowing What You Know Now, via Roadrunner Records six years ago.

Their recent collaboration with the independent and 'genre-spanning' Nettwerk Music Group has allowed Bingely faves to rule the hearts of all their fans.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over the big news, they celebrated the return of Marmozets in the comments section.

One fan exclaimed: “Tories out AND a new Marmozets record announced on the same day? Best day ever!”

While another gushed, adding: “I used to pray for times like this [heart emoji]”.