Kendrick Lamar’s fiance claps back at Drake in ‘Not Like Us’ music video

Kendrick Lamar’s fiance and children make a special appearance in his new music video

On Thursday, July 4, the 37-year-old rapper dropped the music video for his iconic diss track against Drake, Not Like Us.



The music video featured countless references to Drake along with multiple Easter eggs and special cameos, including one by NBA star DeMar DeRozan.

But arguably the most iconic cameo, per fans, was that by his fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children, Uzi, 5, and Enoch, age unknown.

The special family appearance was seemingly a clap back at Drake’s previous diss, Family Matters, in which Drake implied that Whitney had an affair and subsequently a child with Kendrick’s longtime associate, Dave Free.

In the Not Like Us music video, Kendrick is seen happily dancing with Whitney and their children in a living room as he raps, “The family matter, and the truth of the matter / It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar.”

Moreover, Kendrick co-directed the music video with Dave, further disproving any infidelity claims.

Delighted fans flooded the YouTube comments section to praise the references, with one noting, “Kendrick and Whitney dancing with their kids has to be the funniest and iconic clap back ever.”

“Kendrick and Whitney dancing is diabolical,” another wrote.

A third chimed in, “Directed by Dave Freeeeeeee & Kendrick Lamar. One of the most subtle, solid clapbacks in hip hop history.”