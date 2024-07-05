Vanessa Hudgens officially announces birth of first baby

Vanessa Hudgens confirm motherhood

Vanessa Hudgens has officially confirmed becoming a mother to her first child that she welcomed with husband Cole Tucker.



“Mom, dad and baby are healthy and happy,” the High School Musical star, 35, announced by writing in part via her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The confirmation came one day after the actress was photographed leaving a California hospital in a wheelchair with her little baby cuddled and held up in her arms.

She called out the paparazzi for invading her “family's privacy”.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote in her story.

The gender of the baby and exact date of birth hasn’t been revealed yet.

Hudgens made her pregnancy official by making a statement with her outfit on the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars back in March.

The starlet stunned in a curve-hugging dress that made her pregnant belly visible at the time.

The announcement of Hudgens' pregnancy came over three months after she and Tucker, 28, exchanged vows in front of a hundred family members and friends in Tulum, Mexico.

The Spring Breakers actress rarely disclosed her pregnancy on social media, but she did occasionally share a bump update.