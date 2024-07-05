Taylor Swift ditches Selena Gomez to perform in Amsterdam

Taylor Swift made her priorities clear, ditching her 4th of July annual Independence Day celebration in Rhode Island for work, where she may have met Selena Gomez.



The 34-year-old pop star got on the stage to perform in Amsterdam, where she performed at Johan Cruijff Arena.

She is slated to carry out performances for three shows at the venue, continuing through Saturday, July 6.

Usually, the singer-songwriter hosts a bash at her home in Watch Hill during these days.

She even shared moments from the gathering on Instagram last year, writing on July 7, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies.”

Selena Gomez, her longtime friend, joined at the time.

Before Donald Trump became president, the Pennsylvania-born musician hosted an annual Fourth of July celebration at her New England home every year. She brought the tradition back last year.

She revealed to The Guardian in August 2019 that she stopped throwing her "Taymerica" parties following the 2016 election due to her "disillusionment" with the country.

“You know, the summer before that [2016] election, all people were saying was, "She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,” she told Vogue the same month.

“These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary Clinton, [then presidential candidate]. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?”

She added, "Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women."

“Literally, millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”