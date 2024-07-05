Mandy Moore opens up about her struggle with melasma during third pregnancy

Mandy Moore reflects on her skin condition during third pregnancy

Mandy Moore has recently opened up about her struggle with skin condition called melasma during third pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram Stories on June 30, the This is Us star revealed she suffered from melasma which developed during her third pregnancy.

Mandy posted a photo of herself laying with her eyes closed while rubbing a Lyma Laser on her forehead.

She wrote, “Pregnancy melasma is the pits. I heard @lymalife can help.”

Cleveland Clinic suggested melasma is “a harmless skin condition that causes brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots on the body”.

Earlier in May, Mandy announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in a joint post on Instagram.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” said the actress.

Last month, Mandy spoke with PEOPLE and explained how her current pregnancy is different from the previous two.

The singer and actress revealed she’s “just chasing two wild toddlers this time around. "So that's the biggest difference”.

In another interview with E! News, Mandy talked about expanding her family, adding, “Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family.”

“I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl,” she added.