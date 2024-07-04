Ellen DeGeneres cancels comedy tour shows one month after launch

Ellen DeGeneres announced Ellen’s Last Stand…Up show in late May

Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled her upcoming show dates less than one month after kicking off her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour in June.

According to People magazine, Ticketmaster informed ticket holders for DeGeneres’ Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago shows of the cancellations.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the Ticketmaster notification read, adding, "You don't need to do a thing."

The site assured ticket holders that refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, and these should appear on accounts within 14-21 days.

If the ticket was purchased by someone other than the ticket holder, the refund will go to the original purchaser’s account.

The cancelled show dates include July 10 in Dallas, July 21 in San Francisco, July 23 in Seattle and August 11 in Chicago.

DeGeneres, 66, announced the 27-show North American tour in late May. The dates were billed as the "last opportunity" to witness her "final curtain call."

Her return to comedy came after she announced her decision to end her eponymous talk show after season 19 in May 2021.