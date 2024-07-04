‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director tease ‘lot’ of cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine director talks about cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine fans' cameos speculations may get a rest after director Shawn Levy recently revealed that the marvel movie is going to have a “a lot of characters’” cameos, that will be “peppered in throughout” the movie.



“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly.

Levy also shed light on the rumours on the internet about expected cameos of characters.

“The internet is a delight of rumours about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumours are true, some are way off base,” he said.

The movie’s lead star, Ryan Reynolds recently ignited rumours of a possible cameo by Taylor Swift, sharing a Deadpool photo on Instagram channelling the popstar’s album cover for Evermore.

Teasing others’ surprise appearances, there was a time when Reynolds was not sure if he would be able to reprise the role or not.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again. It’s not something I would’ve said necessarily publicly, but I didn’t know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU],” he said when the Disney and Fox project was being merged.