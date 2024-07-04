Christina Applegate dishes out her ‘bucket list’ amid multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate reveals her bucket list after MS diagnosis in 2021

Christina Applegate has recently opened up about her bucket list amid ongoing multiple sclerosis.



On July 3, Christina took to X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life.”

“I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes, my days are so big. Just saying,” said the actress.

Christina mentioned drinking with Cher was a new addition to her bucket list, however, working with Shirley was on Christina’s mind for a while.

Last month, the actress said, “I wish I could work with Shirley MacLaine.”

“That’s all. Woke up and that dream I have had for my whole life, washed over me. And I wept for a minute. And I’m sure I will again. Oh, and Shirley, I don’t have your number anymore so,” mentioned the actress.

Christina previously expressed her desire to get back to acting since her diagnosis in 2021.

Speaking on a June episode of her MeSsy podcast, The Anchorman star stated, “I did the thing, you know, the television thing.”

“That was like the hardest day of my life. Started at 11 o'clock in the morning and didn't get home until 9:30. I think I slept for two days straight after that. I couldn't even function,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Christina revealed she found solace on her podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

“When we hold in feelings of despair, we give those feelings incredible power,” she pointed out on X.

Christina added, “By just sharing we free ourselves. Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere.”