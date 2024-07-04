Brad Pitt appears young in his new look on untitled Formula One movie set

Brad Pitt looks dapper on the London set of upcoming racing movie: Photos

Brad Pitt has recently appeared in good spirits as he arrived on his Formula One movie set in London.



In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, the Troy star donned unbuttoned cream shirt that showed a bit of his chest. He paired his look with matching jeans and tan boots tucked underneath.

Brad accessorised his entire look with layered gold necklaces and sunglasses.

The scene for the untitled racing movie was being shot at the Langan's Brasserie in the Mayfair district of London.

Brad has co-produced the movie and featured as a retired Formula One driver who gets back behind the wheel.

Production on the movie started in 2023 and included scenes from this season's British Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi races.

The outlet reported that all 10 F1 teams would be featured, including the sport's drivers and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.

Besides Brad, other star cast include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo and Callie Cooke.

It is pertinent to mention that Formula 1 vet and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also had a hand in producing the project.

To note, the untitled movie will release in 2025.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Brad is almost done with the Oklahoma's eight-year divorce battle from his estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The source told the outlet that the actor’s court case has been impacting his relationship with his current girlfriend Ines de Ramon as “they are struggling to fully 'move on”.