Travis Kelce reflects on meeting Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Travis Kelce praises Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks after meeting them at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce has recently opened up about meeting Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks.



Speaking on the latest episode of New Heights podcast, Travis addressed his interactions with Julia and Stevie at one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concerts in Dublin.

“I wish I would’ve gotten [a photo] with Julia,” he told his brother, Jason Kelce during the podcast.

Travis shared that My Best Friends’ Wedding actress was “awesome” while Jason mentioned he was sad to miss out on seeing Stevie.

“You might be the only one in the family that hasn’t met her yet. Mom got to meet her down in Florida,” quipped the 34-year-old.

Travis also admitted, “Some of these people you meet and you’re just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable.”

“How you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a 'jamoke' supporting his girlfriend,’” remarked the football star.

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor made their relationship public at a Chiefs game in September 2023.

Travis opened up during his July 2023 podcast that he wanted to meet Taylor backstage to exchange friendship bracelets (and his phone number). However, they both didn’t cross paths that night and soon sparked romance.

On June 30, Travis went to Ireland to witness another Eras Tour show and Taylor was seen smiling after spotting the football star in the crowd.

Comedian Nikki Glaser clicked the sweet moment via her Instagram Story. Nickie also shared a clip of her mom’s reaction to seeing the Pretty Woman actress fawn over Travis in the VIP tent.