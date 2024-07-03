 
close
Wednesday July 03, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Sophie leaves fans in shock as Edward celebrates major milestone

Duchess Sophie dons £24,000 earrings in a tribute to her husband

By Web Desk
July 03, 2024
Princess Sophie leaves fans in shock as Edward celebrates major milestone
Princess Sophie leaves fans in shock as Edward celebrates major milestone

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left royal fans in surprise on her husband Prince Edward's big day.

The Duchess donned £24,000 earrings in a tribute to her husband who achieved a major milestone on Wednesday.

Queen Camilla, 76, and Prince Edward, 60, were made members of the Order of the Thistle at a service celebrating Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor looked gorgeous as she arrived at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh in a car beside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to support him during his special day. For the occasion, the 59-year-old wore a £2,390 pink dress from Suzannah London.

She paired this with a floral Jane Taylor wide-brimmed hat, which was loved by royal fans. Sophie also donned a pair of nude heels from Prada for the special service.

To accessorise, the Duchess wore £24,500 earrings from G. Collins and Sons, which were a silver wedding anniversary present from Prince Edward, leaving fans in shock with her expensive piece of jewellery.

Reacting to Sophie's stunning appearance, one royal fan commented on social media: "Pretty in pink! So soft, so pretty."

Another wrote: "Gorgeous pictures of The Duchess of Edinburgh today."