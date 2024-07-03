Princess Sophie leaves fans in shock as Edward celebrates major milestone

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left royal fans in surprise on her husband Prince Edward's big day.

The Duchess donned £24,000 earrings in a tribute to her husband who achieved a major milestone on Wednesday.

Queen Camilla, 76, and Prince Edward, 60, were made members of the Order of the Thistle at a service celebrating Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor looked gorgeous as she arrived at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh in a car beside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to support him during his special day. For the occasion, the 59-year-old wore a £2,390 pink dress from Suzannah London.

She paired this with a floral Jane Taylor wide-brimmed hat, which was loved by royal fans. Sophie also donned a pair of nude heels from Prada for the special service.

To accessorise, the Duchess wore £24,500 earrings from G. Collins and Sons, which were a silver wedding anniversary present from Prince Edward, leaving fans in shock with her expensive piece of jewellery.

Reacting to Sophie's stunning appearance, one royal fan commented on social media: "Pretty in pink! So soft, so pretty."

Another wrote: "Gorgeous pictures of The Duchess of Edinburgh today."