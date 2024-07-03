Meghan Markle finishes major task ahead of special celebration with Prince Harry

Independence Day holds a special significance for Harry, as one of his early dates with Meghan took place

Meghan Markle has completed filming for her upcoming series, with insiders providing fans a fresh update.

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have wrapped up shooting her new cookery show, signaling that her unnamed project may soon debut on Netflix.

According to a source in Hollywood speaking to The Daily Beast, "It all went well and it is in the can."

Neither the streaming service nor Meghan's team has disclosed the series' release date or its official title. However, Meghan has described it as a program that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

Recently, the duchess was seen in Beverly Hills wearing a tracksuit during a photoshoot. A fan captured a video of this moment at Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard, close to the popular celebrity coffee spot Alfreds, on Thursday, June 27th.

The industry insider told The Daily Beast that while the show might need a few extra shots, they suspected the photoshoot was unrelated to the project as the team had “got everything” they needed.

A successful Netflix show would be helpful for Meghan's career after a string of initiatives and businesses have failed in recent years.



Most glaring of these was the podcast deal with Spotify, which produced a 12-episode series titled Archetypes, but failed to create a significant impact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix content has also been slight, except for the Harry & Meghan documentary.

Meghan has several projects in the works with Netflix and is expected to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard soon.

It comes amid the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a memorable week of celebrations with their children.

The couple, who stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, now reside in Montecito with their five-year-old son, Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Lilibet. Like countless families across the country, they will be observing Independence Day together on July 4th.

Independence Day holds a special significance for Harry, as one of his early dates with Meghan took place on July 4th, 2016. The Duke shared details of this encounter in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January 2023.