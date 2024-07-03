BTS' Jimin, Jungkook tease adventurous journey in new travel series

Are You Sure?! travel series by Jimin and Jungkook will feature the duo on an adventurous trip

Jimin and Jungkook are slated to embark on an exciting journey with a new travel series titled Are You Sure?!

According to Rolling Stone, the new venture will grace the Disney+ screens on August 8, featuring the BTS members’ travel journey as they enjoy each other’s company in New York, Jeju Island in South Korea and Sapporo, Japan.

"[The show] will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together," the press release stated.

The show will chronicle "a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip."

Hours before the news hit the outlets, the official BTS Instagram account shared a teaser.



The clip showcased the two BTS bandmates swimming, riding a motorcycle, kayaking, and having various other outdoor adventures together.

In the eight-part series, Jimin and Jungkook will immerse themselves in different cultures, explore various action-packed activities, and try out local cuisines.

At present, the two are serving in their mandatory military services in South Korea, while the show was filmed in 2023 before they began their military duties.