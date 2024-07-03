Sophia Bush honours longtime friendship on Hilarie Burton’s 42nd birthday

Sophia Bush wished her ‘sister’ Hilarie Burton on Monday, July 1

Sophia Bush and Hialrie Burton’s bond has only grown stronger since One Tree Hill.

As Burton marked her 42nd birthday on Monday, July, 1, Bush, 41, took to her Instagram to wish her “sister” and longtime best friend - both on and off-screen - for the occasion.

“Same squeeze, all these years later. Same love, just multitudes greater,” Bush wrote in the caption to a photo dump, which featured a photograph of the pair from their early OTH days from the 2000s.

“You are another year wiser, more magnificent, more excited, motivated, sincere, hilarious, wicked, tender, and present,” gushed Bush, who played Brooke Davis on the hit teen drama.

“Happy birthday sister @hilarieburton. You make us all better, braver, safer, and honestly… cooler. There’s no one who does it like you, you fox!” she further declared about Burton, who played Brooke’s best friend, Peyton Sawyer.

Bush then directed her followers over to Burton’s birthday post, in which Burton asked for support in a case featured on her series, True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.

“Friends check out Hilarie’s post yesterday to join in on her birthday wish. And go show our gal some love!!!” Bush concluded her sweet birthday tribute.