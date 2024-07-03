Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spark reunion hopes with unexpected move

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could finally be reaching a resolve in the worsening marital woes between the pair.

The pair have hardly been seen together since sparking rumours of strained marriage weeks ago; however, they were seen crossing paths at their LA offices earlier this week, fueling hopes for Bennifer shippers.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, heartbreak coach Manj Bahra suggested the duo meeting to iron out their differences that purportedly led to the collapse of their two-year marriage.

“Don’t be surprised if there is a twist to this tale. Space can often do wonders for a relationship that has suffered constant public scrutiny,” he said.

“It is possible that time apart has helped the two re-establish priorities and revisit what brought them together in the first place,” the coach explained.

“This most recent setback may only have made them stronger in their conviction of wanting to be together. With that said, we can’t rule out this wasn’t some kind of final talk to confirm things,” Bahra continued.

“The presence of a wedding ring can often be misleading,” he added.

For the unversed, JLo and Ben have steered clear of discussing their personal lives in recent interviews; however, they haven't done anything to thwart swirling rumours about the inevitable demise of their relationship.