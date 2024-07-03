Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped 'Deadpool 3' ideas ahead of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool joined hands with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has donned his Deadpool costume once again to reprise his role in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine after having several ideas on the table for Deadpool 3.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, published on Tuesday, July 2, Blake Lively’s husband spilled the beans about some rejected ideas that were once under consideration for the third instalment.

"A Rashomon story that had these three different points of views," Reynolds, 47, recalled one idea.

The IF star then shared another idea of the Deadpool saga, describing it as an indie road trip comedy.

"Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects," he sighed.

"It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and [Karan Soni’s character] Dopinder and some of the things we collected and saw along the way," Reynold continued, "It wasn’t meant to be an event movie."

"If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B," the actor and film producer explained. "That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun."

However, the ideas above were all scrapped, and Deadpool teamed up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Their story will be chronicled on the screens when Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on July 26.