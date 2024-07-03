Prince Harry unfazed by critics as award officials issue big statement

Prince Harry unfazed by critics as award officials issue supportive statement

Prince Harry finally received support from ESPN as the TV network issued a big statement in his favour amid the Pat Tillman Award controversy.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will be presented with the notable accolade on behalf of late war hero and NFL athlete Pat Tillman at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11 in Los Angeles.

However, Pat's mother Mary called the former working royal 'prevailed' enough for this honour. She called out management to honour Harry and dubbed him "controversial and divisive."

To address the ongoing debate, the TV network released a statement, saying that the officials are awarding Prince Harry due to his incredible work for military veterans through Invictus Games.

It reads, "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world."

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."