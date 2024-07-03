Emma Roberts reveals she cannot date fellow actors: Here’s why

Emma Roberts opens up about dating fellow actors

Emma Roberts has recently explained why she can’t date fellow actors.



Speaking with Flaunt magazine, the Space Cadet star revealed, “One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore.”

“It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully,” admitted the 33-year-old.

Emma, who shares her three-year-old son with former partner and actor Garrett Hedlund, said, “The actors I’ve been with border on Method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing.”

While talking about her current boyfriend, Cody John, the Wild Child actress mentioned her new beau is not “online,” which she’s happy about.

“If you want to send a girl crazy, don’t have Instagram,” she suggested.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma reflects on living under the public eye.

“Sometimes when you leave the house there is a sense of paranoia like, 'Is someone taking my picture? Is someone taking a video of me?’” she told the outlet.

Emma noted, “If they’re doing it, that sucks. But if they’re not doing it and I think they’re doing it, that also sucks. It’s kind of like a lose-lose.”