Pink forced to cancel ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ Bern concert on doctor’s orders

Pink went through ‘a thorough medical examination’ and was advised against performing

Pink has canceled her highly anticipated concert in Bern, Switzerland, due to a mystery illness.

The 44-year-old singer was set to perform at Stadion Wankdorf on Wednesday as part of her ongoing Summer Carnival Tour, but her medical team advised against it.

A statement from Pink’s team read, “It is with great regret that we have to cancel P!NK's concert on Wednesday, 3 July at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. Due to illness and after a thorough medical examination, the performance has to be cancelled on doctor’s advice.”

Though the statement crushed any hopes for rescheduling the show, a source told The Sun that the show will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The insider further explained, “[Pink] has been working so hard on the road and the performances are always high octane with loads of stunts. This, naturally, takes a toll on her and she has been advised to take a break.”

They added, “The call to cancel the gig was a hard one for her to make because she hates letting down her fans.”