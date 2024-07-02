Suki Waterhouse reflects on her first meeting with now-fiancé Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse shares insight into her family life with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has recently reflected on her love story with now-fiancé Robert Pattinson.



In a new interview with British Vogue, Suki dished out details about her first meeting with Robert in 2018.

“It was very, very intense,” said the singer-songwriter.

Suki told the outlet, “There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penélope [Cruz] were there… and, you know, everyone was really acting.”

“I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” recalled the Daisy Jones & The Six star.

Suki recalled, “They started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing to the point where they got told off,” during the event.

“There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much,” disclosed the actress.

Elaborating on what drew them closer, Suki believed, “They both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Suki praised the Twilight star, adding, “I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him.”

Interestingly, Suki also talked about her newest family member, whom the couple welcomed in March.

“One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'” revealed the actress.

Meanwhile, Suki shared Rob was “really nervous” during the birth.

“But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she noted.

Suki stated, “Rob, the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”