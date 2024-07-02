Duchess Sophie joins King Charles to celebrate Edinburgh's 900th anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been joined by Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward at a garden party in Scotland to celebrate Scottish capital Edinburg's 900th anniversary.



After attending the ceremony of the Keys and a guard of honour inspection, the King graced a traditional garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also in attendance, with Prince Edward wearing a similar tailcoat with a cream waistcoat and blue tie. Sophie dazzled in a muted blue dress accompanied with a matching hat.

The 75-year-old monarch changed into his third outfit of the day ahead of the garden party, previously donning a navy seat and his military uniform earlier in the day. He looked dapper in black top hat with a matching tailcoat, paired with a beige double-breasted waistcoat. On his left lapel, there appears to be a thistle.



Meanwhile, Queen Camilla stunned in a light blue dress with a matching hat, accessorised with a pair of white gloves.