Buckingham Palace releases details of King Charles, Queen Camilla's celebrations

King Charles III, who kicked off Royal Week in Scotland on Tuesday, presented honours to extraordinary people during an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.



The Royal family's social media accounts shared the stunning photos of the monarch as he rewarded the people of Scotland for their extraordinary services.

The photos were captioned: "Today, The King presented honours to extraordinary people from Scotland during an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse."

Professor Sir Alexander McCall Smith received a Knighthood for services to literature, academia and charity. Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain was given the King's Police Medal. Professor Sir James McDonald was made a Knight Grand Cross for services to engineering" education and energy.



On the other hand Queen Camilla celebrated Scottish literacy as she hosted a special event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, wher she met with book shop owners and authors.

Earlier on the day, Buckingham Palace released a video of King Charles as the monarch received a royal salute and inspected a guard of honour formed by members of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland during the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh.

The King and Queen, 76, will also step out separately for a celebration marking the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh. Princess Anne and Kate Middleton won't be seen with the royals this week as both the royals are continuing to recover at home.

