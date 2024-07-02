Priyanka Chopra ‘honoured’ to collaborate with Victoria’s Secret for gender equality

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria's Secret to endorse gender equality

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently expressed her excitement over her collaboration with Victoria’s Secret for endorsing gender equality.



Taking to Instagram on July 2, the Sky is Pink actress said, “These are incredibly impactful partnerships are vital in supporting gender equality and economic empowerment in the arts for women all over the world.”

“Women’s equity is a cause that I will always champion, and it’s an honour to do so in partnership with a brand who is dedicated in uplifting all women as well,” remarked the 41-year-old.

In the caption, the Quantico star wrote, “I’m thrilled to partner with @victoriassecret as we continue our journey towards gender equality and amplifying voices within the VS20 communities with the Victoria’s Secret Impact Fund.”

Priyanka stated, “I’m honoured to serve as an ambassador for this vital cause and spotlight the incredible organizations we’re working with to invest in women and communities on a global scale.”



Reflecting on her journey, the Bajirao Mastani actress added, “We’re working with organisations including @promujer, dedicated to providing Latin American women with access to crucial health and financial services, @smartworkscharity, empowering unemployed women in the UK through coaching and professional attire, and @artesumapaz, our partner in establishing a year-long fellowship for Colombian women creatives, and more.”