King Charles set to make ‘desperate move’ in Prince Harry's favour

King Charles aims to visit his estranged son Prince Harry and his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as he wants to be remembered as a 'friendly grandfather.'



It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex stepped down from the position of active working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Since they departed from the UK, the California-based couple and their children have been distant from senior royal figures, especially from the Monarch.



Now, royal commentator Tom Quinn told New Idea magazine that the King of England is "desperate to see his grandchildren and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be."



Interestingly, a source shared with the magazine that King Charles is "feeling a little better" as he has been undergoing cancer treatment. An insider believes the Monarch might visit Harry and Meghan to settle their growing feud.



"This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out - but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan's home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren," the source further claimed.

The report shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would welcome Charles wholeheartedly to their home in Montecito.