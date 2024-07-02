Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt mark three-year milestone together

Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt celebrate three years of togetherness

Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt recently celebrated their three-year anniversary on Tuesday, July 2.

The duo, who announced that they moved in together prior to their second wedding anniversary, said that they couldn't be happier together.

Speaking to PEOPLE about three years into marriage, the couple said in a joint statement: "This last year we moved in together and it's been a smooth transition. Living together we have progressed so much in our relationship, we get to truly see every bit of one another."

Matt and Colleen, who first met in the season three pods on Love Is Blind, added: "It has changed how we communicate and respond and settle into our routines. Matt is the chef and Colleen is the decorator. Thrilled to say that the future is bright for the Boltons!"

Previously, Matt opened up to the outlet about the challenges they faced on their road to the altar as well as on the show.

He said in November 2022: "Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see. Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things."